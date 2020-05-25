Coronavirus

Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is synonymous with vacations and a lot of families are itching to get away.

Cindy Richards, editor in Chief of "Traveling Mom.com joined ABC 7 via Skype to talk about how families should plan for summer vacations while states' economies reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Richards said she thinks road trips in personal vehicles will be preferred in lieu of airplane trips, so a good idea for a vacation might be a closer destination for a day or short term getaway.

Richards also said families with smaller kids should plan for a backup trip if the first destination becomes overcrowded.

For more tips on planning summer vacations, visit www.travelingmom.com.
