Reopening Chicago: Pandemic policy confusion as COVID restrictions, limitations lift

By and Ann Pistone
Pandemic policy confusion as COVID restrictions lift

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the state gets back to normal, some are finding the new pandemic policies a bit confusing as restrictions loosen.

RELATED: Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted

The bottom line is this: You may want to still bring your mask where ever you go because the policy is up to the business or the restaurant you may choose to go to, according to the I-Team.

ALSO SEE: Where masks are still required in IL

While they will still be following CDC guidelines, many restaurants are opting to ditch the masks altogether, while others are still taking temp checks.

RELATED: Reopening anxiety, new COVID-19 Delta variant make some nervous to go maskless

You may also want to bring a copy of your vaccine card on your smartphone because some businesses could ask to see it if you choose to not wear a mask.
