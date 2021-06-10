reopening illinois

Illinois face mask rules: Where masks are still required in IL

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Where masks are still required in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is set to move into Phase 5 of its reopening plan on Friday, June 11. Businesses, restaurants, bars and hotels will be able to operate without capacity limits, concerts and festivals come back, and depending on whether you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, face masks will not always be required.

RELATED: On eve of Illinois, Chicago full reopening, details on festivals, parade emerge

Following CDC recommendations, both the state and city of Chicago have dropped their mask mandates for fully vaccinated residents. Starting Friday, here's where you do and do not need to wear a mask.

  • Businesses and venues where everyone present is fully vaccinated are not required to have face coverings and social distancing, both indoors and outdoors.


  • Indoor businesses where everyone present is not fully vaccinated are required to have unvaccinated people wear face coverings and social distance six feet apart.

  • At outdoor businesses and venues, unvaccinated people may choose not to wear a face covering when able to maintain six feet of distance, but should wear a face covering in closer quarters.

  • All businesses, indoor and outdoor, may require all persons, vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings.

  • All unvaccinated people should wear face coverings in crowded settings, indoors and outdoors.

  • All persons, whether or not they are fully vaccinated, are required to continue to wear face coverings:
  • On public transportation

  • In congregate facilities

  • In health care settings

  • Where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces.


  • Schools, day cares, and other educational settings should continue to follow separate and specific guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Illinois Department of Public Health, which may require face masks in settings where private businesses and other venues may not.


Please note: The video at the top of this story is from a previous report
