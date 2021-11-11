house of representatives

US Rep. Lauren Underwood undergoing surgery to remove uterine fibroids

Underwood defeated Republican Jim Oberweis last November to win 2nd term
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Lauren Underwood undergoing surgery to remove uterine fibroids

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is undergoing surgery Thursday to remove uterine fibroids, a spokeswoman for the congresswoman said.

Underwood was scheduled to undergo surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center Thursday and said she is grateful to her team of doctors, nurses and support professionals.

She will recover in Illinois over the coming weeks, where she will continue to work representing the 14th Congressional District.

RELATED: Illinois Election Results: Lauren Underwood to win re-election in 14th District race, ABC News projects

"(Underwood) looks forward to traveling throughout the 14th District and returning to the House of Representatives soon," the statement said.

Underwood defeated Republican Jim Oberweis to win a second term last November.

The largely white district outside Chicago has historically been Republican but flipped in 2018. Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Speaker Dennis Hastert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnapervillehouse of representativesu.s. & worldwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Congressman Bobby Rush tests positive for COVID
US congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia
Mark Meadows, Trump's ex chief of staff, cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
Our Chicago: Illinois' plans for $17B from infrastructure bill
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News