Illinois Election Results: Lauren Underwood expands lead over Jim Oberweis in 14th District race

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The race for Illinois' 14th Congressional District is still too close to call, but the incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood has a lead that appears to be growing.

Underwood is ahead of Republican state senator Jim Oberweis by more than 4,000 votes.

Underwood has 51% of the votes, with 200,037, to 49% for Oberweis, who has 195,749 votes.

Election Results: Full results for local, national elections

Oberweis claimed victory on Election Night when he was in the lead, but mail-in votes favored Underwood.

Oberweis says he plans on asking for a recount.

When Underwood won the 14th congressional district in 2018 she made history, becoming the first woman and the first African American to represent the district. A registered nurse, the political newcomer was part of a wave of dozens of Republican districts across the country that flipped to Democrat.

Oberweis is hoping he wins and returns the district to a Republican stronghold.

Underwood raised more than $7 million during her campaign, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.

The 14th District covers portions of seven different counties and typically leans Republican.
