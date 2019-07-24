Reward offered for information in shooting death of teen in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A family in west suburban Maywood is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed their son just two months before his high school graduation.Isiah Scott, 19, was killed in cold blood outside of a Family Dollar store in Maywood. Witnesses were apparently eager to stream the aftermath of the shooting on social media, but few, if any, have been willing to speak to police.Scott's family is still in anguish."That young man, you took, you took a piece of my soul," said Betty Young, Scott's grandmother. "Somebody gotta answer. You might not answer on this earth, but you're gonna answer to that man up there."Police said Scott was shot in the back after getting into a fight outside the Family Dollar. His mother learned of the shooting from a Facebook Live video."People had started tagging him in the video with 'Rest in Peace, Isiah,'" said Kisha Stansberry, mother. "And people need to be mindful of the stuff that they post on Facebook."Relatives believe Isiah knew his killer, citing threats he received on social media. But four months later police are still investigating. They said they are pursuing all available leads."What needs to happen is the people that were standing out here that saw this need to say something," Stansberry said. "They look at the police as the enemy, and that's not the enemy.""They don't want to be labeled as a snitch. Well, you're labeled as a co-conspirator of murder," said Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church.Isiah's mother said he was laid to rest in his prom tuxedo. She said he was looking forward to graduation and was applying to colleges.