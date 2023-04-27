Richardson Tulip Festival in Spring Grove starts Thursday, goes through mid-May

The Richardson tulip farm has over 300,000 bulbs and 40 different varieties this year in Spring Grove, IL. The festival will continue through mid-May.

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 2023 Richardson Tulip Festival opens in Spring Grove Thursday morning.

This year's show will have more than 300,000 bulbs and 40 different varieties, a spokeswoman for Richardson Farm said.

The tulips are expected to be in full bloom from Thursday through mid-May.

Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the gift shop closing a half hour later, at 7 p.m. The fest is closed Mondays.

Children 3 and younger are admitted to the fest for free. The cost for those 4 and up is $16, including one free tulip per paid admission, on week days.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the cost is $16 for ages 4 to 12 and $19 for ages 13 and older, again with one free tulip per paid admission.

Additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.

The farm is located at 9407 Richardson Road in Spring Grove.

Visit richardsonadventurefarm.com for more information.