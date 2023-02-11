WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
flower show

Chicago Park District conservatories to open spring flower shows in Lincoln Park, Garfield Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 11, 2023 1:07PM
Chicago Park District conservatories to open spring flower shows
EMBED <>More Videos

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Flower shows are set to open at Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Park District conservatories are opening spring flower shows next week.

The flower shows at Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory open on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

SEE ALSO | Ticket prices increase for Field Museum, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

They will be open through Mother's Day. Admission is free, but you have to register.

Register to visit the Garfield Park Conservatory flower shows here.

Register to visit the Lincoln Park Conservatory flower shows here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW