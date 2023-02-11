Chicago Park District conservatories to open spring flower shows in Lincoln Park, Garfield Park

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Flower shows are set to open at Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Park District conservatories are opening spring flower shows next week.

The flower shows at Garfield Park Conservatory and Lincoln Park Conservatory open on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

SEE ALSO | Ticket prices increase for Field Museum, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

They will be open through Mother's Day. Admission is free, but you have to register.

Register to visit the Garfield Park Conservatory flower shows here.

Register to visit the Lincoln Park Conservatory flower shows here.