Rideshare drivers surprised with free gas

EMBED <>More Videos

Free gas and energy drinks help keep rideshare drivers on the road

LOS ANGELES -- Rising gas prices are making it difficult for rideshare drivers to make a living. To help ease the burden and show support, Rockstar Energy Drink provided $50 gas cards and energy drinks to the first 500 rideshare drivers who stopped by a gas station in Los Angeles.

"We are super inspired by rideshare drivers. They put every effort and they're hustlers," said Faby Torres, a Senior Vice President at PepsiCo Energy which produces Rockstar Energy Drink. "We believe that it's a great thing to give back to the community."

"These are the unsung heroes that get our days moving," said Fredric Aasbo, a company-sponsored professional race car champion, who stopped by in support of the surprise give-away. "To see sum gas tanks filled up, it's pretty cool."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabclocalish
TOP STORIES
Chicago, Cook County to lift restrictions with IL mask mandate end
2 teens charged after student shot, killed on way home from school
1 hurt in I-57 shooting on South Side: ISP
Search for Delphi murders suspect continues 5 years later
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Jerry Harris now: Local 'Cheer' star to plead guilty in sex crime case
IL reports 5,419 new COVID cases, 116 deaths
Show More
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
VIDEO: Man smashes Wiener's Circle glass door with brick
Palatine fire truck overturns after crash with minivan
Massive Bartlett warehouse fire out after burning for 6 days
Betty Davis, singer, model and songwriter, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News