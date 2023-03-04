Chicago crime: 2 men stabbed, 1 seriously injured during River North fight, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were stabbed during a fight in River North early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street, police said. Two 23-year-old men were leaving a building in the block when they got into a fight with three other people.

SEE ALSO | Young woman found stabbed to death inside her Schaumburg home; charges pending, police say

Both men were stabbed multiple times and self-transported to UIC Hospital, police said. One of the men was in good condition, and the other man was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood