Young woman found stabbed to death inside her Schaumburg home, police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A young woman was found stabbed to death inside her northwest suburban Schaumburg home Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to her home in the 1000-block of North Plum Grove Road for a well-being check and found her dead around 9 p.m.

The victim was identified as Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, 24, by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

So far, no one is in custody. Investigators said initial evidence has led detectives to determine the victim possibly knew the offender.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information related to the crime is urged to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.