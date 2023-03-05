WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: At least 4 robbed within 1 hour in River North, Streeterville, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 5, 2023 6:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four people were robbed within in one hour in two downtown neighborhoods early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The crimes happened in River North and Streeterville between 1:20 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  • 600 block of North Dearborn Street at approximately 1:27 a.m.
  • 500 block of North Dearborn Street at approximately 2:00 a.m.
  • 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m.
  • 300 block of East Ohio Street at approximately 2:10 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robberies.

