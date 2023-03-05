Chicago crime: At least 4 robbed within 1 hour in River North, Streeterville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four people were robbed within in one hour in two downtown neighborhoods early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The crimes happened in River North and Streeterville between 1:20 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

600 block of North Dearborn Street at approximately 1:27 a.m.

500 block of North Dearborn Street at approximately 2:00 a.m.

0-100 block of East Grand Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m.

300 block of East Ohio Street at approximately 2:10 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the robberies.

