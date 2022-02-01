5 arrested in Chicago after Riverwoods, Lincolnshire gas station burglaries

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (WLS) -- Five suspects in gas station burglaries in Riverwoods and Lincolnshire were taken into custody in Chicago Tuesday morning after being tracked by police.Riverwoods police said officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Mobil gas station at Deerfield and Saunders roads at about 3:05 a.m.Security video showed the suspects arrive in a gray Jeep and then steal cash and merchandise, police said. They also tried to take an ATM but did not succeed.While officers were on the scene, a burglary=in-progress was reported at a gas station in Lincolnshire involving a gray Jeep, police said.Police tracked the Jeep to the 4700-block of North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago and five suspects were taken into custody, Riverwoods police said.