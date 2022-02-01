5 arrested in Chicago after Riverwoods, Lincolnshire gas station burglaries

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (WLS) -- Five suspects in gas station burglaries in Riverwoods and Lincolnshire were taken into custody in Chicago Tuesday morning after being tracked by police.

Riverwoods police said officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Mobil gas station at Deerfield and Saunders roads at about 3:05 a.m.

Security video showed the suspects arrive in a gray Jeep and then steal cash and merchandise, police said. They also tried to take an ATM but did not succeed.

While officers were on the scene, a burglary=in-progress was reported at a gas station in Lincolnshire involving a gray Jeep, police said.

Police tracked the Jeep to the 4700-block of North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago and five suspects were taken into custody, Riverwoods police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverwoodslincolnshirechicagoravenswood manorburglarygas station
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes 10+ inches of snow for parts of area
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
3 shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing: CFD
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
Show More
A front-runner emerges on 'The Bachelor' as Shanae breaks the rules
Jason Van Dyke juror surprised by early release
Thousands evacuated near huge fertilizer plant explosion in NC
As omicron variant surge declines, Chicago experts monitor subvariant
Chicago Weather: Warmer with rain to the south Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News