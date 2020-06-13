Robert Fuller death: Body of young man found hanging from tree in California

PALMDALE, Calif. -- Authorities say the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, Calif..Around 3:40 A.M, a person driving by noticed a man hanging from a tree near 9th Street and E. Ave Q-10 near City Hall, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said although an investigation is underway, "it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide."A full autopsy is expected "in the immediate future," according to the news release.Authorities said they have been in contact with Fuller's family and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.No additional information was immediately available.If you or someone you know needs help, do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.