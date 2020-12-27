6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.
O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.
RELATED: Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 12 shot, 3 killed across city
Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.
Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020
Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.