deadly shooting

6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.



Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
