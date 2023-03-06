Man indecently solicits, threatens to take teen girls in Rogers Park: CPD

Chicago police are warning Rogers Park residents after a man reportedly indecently solicited and threatened to take two teen girls on Clark Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a North Side alert after a man allegedly made an indecent solicitation of two teenage girls last week.

CPD said the suspect approached the girls in the 6700-block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park just after 4:15 p.m. Feb. 27.

According to the victims, who are 14 and 15, the man spoke Spanish in a high-pitched voice, and threatened to take them both.

The girls told police the man was pushing a shopping cart, and tried to block their path on the sidewalk, but they were able to run away.

CPD said the suspect was about 40 to 50 years old; wearing a white T-shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants; 5-feet to 5-feet, 1-inch tall; and about 120 to 150 pounds with gray hair. He also had a red bump near his lip and crooked teeth, CPD said.

Chicago police asked residents to call 911 for any suspicious activity and not let children walk or play alone in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312) 744-8261.

