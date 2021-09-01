Residents install 2nd life ring along Chicago lakefront after Rogers Park drowning, 1st removed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rogers Park residents have placed a second life ring at the pier at Toby Prinz Beach after the Chicago Park District removed the first one they installed there. The first was placed after 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros drowned there last week.Cisneros' mother said her son's death could have been avoided if there were life rings at Chicago's lakefront piers."He had a big brain but a bigger heart," Cisneros' mother Maria Diaz said of her son. "And he proved that yesterday at his funeral services."Diaz buried her son Monday. She said he was an excellent swimmer, but he drowned after jumping off the Rogers Park pier.Residents who live near there were livid when they found out the first life ring installed was removed, and nothing replaced it, so they installed another Tuesday night.Diaz is now making her son's drowning a catalyst for change along the lakefront."He was pretty close. I heard from the bystanders that were there that if something was there to be thrown at him, mostly likely he would have been saved," Diaz said.Cisneros was a graduate of St. Ignatius Prep, and had a full ride to Columbia University in New York City. His family said he was an incredible young man."He was the pride and joy of our family," said cousin Marlene Chaidez. "I looked up to him. He was younger than me, and I looked up to him. And I wanted to be as great as my Mikey was.""Thinking of him screaming for help breaks our hearts," cousin Hernan Saucedo said. "Especially knowing that there was people right there that could have thrown something, if there was anything there that could save his life.""It's the third one here in the last few years," said Jim Ginderske, a Rogers Park resident.After Cisneros drowned, he'd had enough. So Friday, Ginderske bough a life ring and put it on the pier himself. By Monday, it was gone. It took the Chicago Park District less than 48 hours to take it down."I really thought that, OK, you're going to take out the unsanctioned one, even though it's Coast Guard approved," Ginderske said. "They did not replace it, I understand. I don't understand not replacing it with something of their own. They left nothing.""Oh, infuriated," Diaz said. "I was shaking when I found out."Diaz is now on a mission for her oldest son."I am going to push forward. We have a village. Miguel was loved, not just by me his mother, the whole community. We are going to move forward and get a law passed where the city needs to take action," she said.The Park District said the first life ring was not authorized by the district. A spokesman is saying they are currently exploring "supplemental safety equipment for sanctioned swim locations."