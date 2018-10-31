Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4405018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4556265" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some Rogers Park parents are reconsidering their Halloween plans as police continue to search for the man who shot and killed two people several weeks ago.

Families in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood tried to make the most of Halloween this year, even though a killer is still on the loose.Halloween was expected to be one sweet night for the Henderson family. Alex Henderson, like other kids in his neighborhood, was already in costume Wednesday morning."I'm going to have a party," Alex said. "Trick-o-treating!"As scary as Halloween may be with homes decorated in cobwebs and spiders, residents said the real threat is a masked murderer who Chicago police said randomly killed two people in two days earlier this month."I've been more cautious and about going outside - really, about letting the kids out," said Michael Henderson, Alex's dad.Some parents reconsidered their Halloween plans, while others decided to proceed with caution."We might just have a little Halloween party with the kids and call it a day," said Jamie Martin, a Rogers Park mother."I think we will be a little more vigilant," said Emily Price, a Rogers Park mom who said she still planned to take her kids trick-or-treating."I know it's been tough the past few days, few weeks, few months for everything that's been happening. It's sad, but I think we all just need to be happy and enjoy the day for the kids," said Amber Aceves, Alex's mom.Since the shooting deaths, police have stepped up patrols. Officers will be on high alert Wednesday night.The Henderson family said despite their concerns, they still want their kids to have fun - no matter what or who may be out there."You know, you just try to be safe as much as possible. You can't live in fear. You have to keep on going," Aceves said.Alderman Joe Moore (49th Ward) encouraged residents to take part in Halloween."There are people in my neighborhood that are still understandably nervous about going out and Halloween is a time where a lot of people wear masks and costumes. We want to encourage people to go out but we also want to make sure they feel safe," he said.Moore teamed up with the 24th Police District for a safe alternative to going door-to-door. "Trunk-or-Treat" will be held at Willye B. White Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday."We will have cars that will be decorated and the kids will go from car-to-car and collect candy and inside the field house we will a number of games," Moore said.The Chicago Park District will host a Halloween party at Loyola Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.