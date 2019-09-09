Community on edge after rope resembling a noose found near California elementary school for 2nd time

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A rope that some people in the community said looks like a noose, was found near and elementary school in Oakland, California and this is not the first time this has happened.

The first incident took place on Aug. 21 when a rope resembling a noose was found on the fence of Chabot Elementary School. A parent reported to Oakland Police that their child had found a rope on the floor near the school and tossed it to the fence.

The Oakland Unified School District reported the incident as "an accident."

On Sept. 6, a second rope resembling a noose was found hanging on the fence of a batting cage on the side of the school's property.



"You hear the chatter in the neighborhood and I think everyone is a little on edge," said Oakland resident, Jason Dobert.

A sight that weighs heavy and brings back imagery of America's history of slavery and violence against African-Americans.

"It has really set our community on edge. It has really brought up all these harsh emotions from a lot of people rightfully so. A noose is a symbol of the hatred and the ugly history that we have in America," said Oakland Unified School District's spokesperson, John Sasaki.

RELATED: 'It was hurtful' Parents say rope resembling a noose discovered at Oakland elementary school

Several parents in the neighborhood said it's created an uncomfortable feeling for many who visit Chabot Recreation Area where the second rope was found.

"We don't have too many issues going on here and everybody seems pretty neighborly and nice. It's definitely concerning considering that this is an elementary school with children," said Dobert.



The OUSD reported checking surveillance cameras in the area and contacting the FBI to investigate.

"We did hear one individual who said they thought maybe that rope was put there by some teenagers who like to claim on top of the batting cages to hang out," said Sasaki.

According to the OUSD, the FBI hasn't found any evidence of a hate crime.

"We've been offering extra support and mental health support for anyone that has been stressed by this whole thing and also this coming week we're going to have more police patrols at the school," said Sasaki,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiahate crimeschoolhate crime investigationu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Police search for shooter after mother, 31, killed in Dolton
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Amazon plans nationwide job fairs, including in Chicago
Missing McHenry County teen found dead, police say
Show More
Cubs call up prospect Nico Hoerner with Javy Baez, Addison Russell injured
1 dead after rollover crash on Edens Expressway in Skokie
Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce Uber expansion Monday
Parents sentenced in Wis. girl's torture
Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain early Monday
More TOP STORIES News