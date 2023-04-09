Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Roseland, CPD says

Shots were fired at Chicago police officers in Roseland in the 10500 block of South Corliss Avenue, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD said.

Police said officers responded to several people standing at a corner with guns in the Roseland neighborhood's 10500 block of South Corliss Avenue at about 9:34 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Joliet police shooting: Man on life support after shot in front of his daughter, family says

The group took off running when police got out of their vehicle, and someone fired shots toward the officers, CPD said. Police were not injured and did not return fire.

Police said five handguns were found in the area.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood