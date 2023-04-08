Joliet police shoot man firing handgun outside apartments; suspect critically injured

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police shot and critically wounded a man who was allegedly firing a gun outside an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance near an apartment in the 900-block of Lois Place around 4:47 a.m., Joliet police said in a press release.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they found a man firing a handgun. Officers fired on the suspect, hitting him.

Joliet police said officers immediately rendered aid to the man before he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Officers involved in the shooting were also taken to the hospital, in accordance with department policy.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a crew and reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.