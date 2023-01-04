WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 teens seriously injured, CFD firefighter burned in Roseland fire

Roseland house fire broke out on South Edbrooke Avenue

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 12:05PM
2 teens seriously injured, CFD firefighter burned in South Side fire
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago fire left 2 teens and a firefighter injured on South Edbrooke Avenue in Roseland early Wednesday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children and a firefighter have been injured in a house fire on Chicago's Far South Side early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. in the 11000-block of South Edbrooke Avenue in Roseland.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, a 16-year-old girl was also taken to U of C in serious condition and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor burns to the face, CFD said.

At one point, there was a "mayday" called out for firefighters in trouble.

RELATED: Firefighter injured in Skokie apartment fire after Christmas tree goes up in flames

Firefighters and fire investigators remained on the scene just after 6 a.m.

The blaze was put out after about two hours.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW