2 teens seriously injured, CFD firefighter burned in Roseland fire

A Chicago fire left 2 teens and a firefighter injured on South Edbrooke Avenue in Roseland early Wednesday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children and a firefighter have been injured in a house fire on Chicago's Far South Side early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. in the 11000-block of South Edbrooke Avenue in Roseland.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, a 16-year-old girl was also taken to U of C in serious condition and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor burns to the face, CFD said.

At one point, there was a "mayday" called out for firefighters in trouble.

Firefighters and fire investigators remained on the scene just after 6 a.m.

The blaze was put out after about two hours.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.