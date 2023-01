Firefighter injured in Skokie apartment fire after Christmas tree goes up in flames

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christmas tree is to blame for an apartment fire in Skokie Saturday night that left one firefighter injured.

Witnesses said the fire broke out during a New Year's Eve party on North Kilpatrick

Everyone was able to get out of the building on North Kilpatrick.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

One cat was rescued but another is missing.

Four families are also now displaced due to the blaze.