Ryan Gosling speaks out on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snubs for 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling is grateful for his Oscar nomination, but joined the chorus of people who question the omission of his costar Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from their individual respective categories.

Gosling was nominated on Tuesday in the supporting actor category for his portrayal of Mattel's Ken doll in "Barbie," last year's biggest blockbuster, starring alongside Robbie's titular Barbie.

His nomination counts as one of the eight nods that the film received, but the furor over the hit movie's director Gerwig and Robbie not earning individual nominations in the director and lead actress categories, respectively, has been ongoing since the nominations were announced. ("Barbie" was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

While Gerwig and Robbie were not recognized individually, they did each earn Oscar nominations this week. Gerwig was recognized in the adapted screenplay category alongside her "Barbie" co-writer (and husband) Noah Baumbach, and Robbie was nominated as a producer with the film's best picture nomination, alongside three others.

In his statement, Gosling also honored his costar America Ferrera, who earned a surprise supporting actress nod for her performance in the film.

Here's Gosling's full statement, as provided to CNN:

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought l'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

- Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

