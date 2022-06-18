sailing

Sail Grand Prix debuts in Chicago off Lake Michigan's fresh waters

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra is live from Navy Pier
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix debuts at Chicago's Navy Pier this weekend.

Sailing Lake Michigan, it's the first time the global racing championship has competed on freshwater.

The weekend promises to deliver spectacular racing action as the sport's best athletes compete on 50-foot hydro-foiling race boats that fly over water while sailing at 60+ mph speeds.

The national teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland will join the American home team on Lake Michigan.

Two-time SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and the Australian team currently lead the standings after a Season 3 opening victory in Bermuda last month, but Spithill and the American team are hungry for their first win, especially in front of the home crowd.

Tickets are still available for purchase to enjoy a fantastic weekend of racing.

The Navy Pier Race Village opens at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with racing at 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
