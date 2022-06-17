sailing

Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut on Lake Michigan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not exactly your average boat launch.

It takes a massive crane to put an F-50 catamaran in the water.

"These are hydrofoil-in race boats that can hit up to speeds 65 miles an hour. It's super athletic super fun to watch," said Sail Grand Prix Spokesperson Laura Muma.

One of the fastest-emerging events made its Chicago debut in its third season. Sail Grand Prix is racing on fresh water for the first time.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Yacht Club to host Sailing World Regatta Series

"A city like Chicago is one of the coolest places you can sail. To have the boats in front of the skyline is such an incredible thing to be a part of," said Team Canada athlete Phil Robertson.

Besides the incredible view, its shifting winds and unpredictable conditions make Lake Michigan well-respected among the nine countries competing. Sail Grand Prix has been compared to Formula One on the water.

"We are racing on the edge. The likelihood of capsizing crash is very real and getting more frequent as the teams getting more competitive, working harder, really testing the limits," Muma said.

Each boat has six athletes on board. Sail Grand Prix requires at least one female. They are considered the best in the sport. They include Olympians and America's Cup champions.

RELATED | Chicago native, Hall of Fame sailor writes new children's book

"You have the very physical grinding positions, you have the strategy, the tacticians, the drivers," Muma said. "You have to be absolutely into physical shape and on top of you game."

Friday was a practice. Race time begins Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Navy Pier is the best place to catch the race. This year's circuit ends in San Francisco with a $1 million winner-take-all. Australia is the defending champion. Next, year Chicago is back on the schedule for Sail Grand Prix's fourth season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopcompetitionnavy piersailingeventssportslake michigan
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAILING
Chicago Yacht Club to host Sailing World Regatta Series
Chicago native, Hall of Fame sailor writes new children's book
US Sail Grand Prix is coming to Chicago in 2022
Luxurious yachting adventure awaits along the Jersey Shore
TOP STORIES
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
COVID Update: IL reports 3,499 new cases, 15 deaths
Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared
IN man pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riot
Armed Midlothian car dealership employee thwarts carjacking: police
Show More
Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera among Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of '23
Photos released of car in Chicago hit-and-run that wounded woman, 77
Sean Casten, Illinois rep., shares details of teen daughter's death
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News