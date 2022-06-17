Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not exactly your average boat launch.It takes a massive crane to put an F-50 catamaran in the water."These are hydrofoil-in race boats that can hit up to speeds 65 miles an hour. It's super athletic super fun to watch," said Sail Grand Prix Spokesperson Laura Muma.One of the fastest-emerging events made its Chicago debut in its third season. Sail Grand Prix is racing on fresh water for the first time."A city like Chicago is one of the coolest places you can sail. To have the boats in front of the skyline is such an incredible thing to be a part of," said Team Canada athlete Phil Robertson.Besides the incredible view, its shifting winds and unpredictable conditions make Lake Michigan well-respected among the nine countries competing. Sail Grand Prix has been compared to Formula One on the water."We are racing on the edge. The likelihood of capsizing crash is very real and getting more frequent as the teams getting more competitive, working harder, really testing the limits," Muma said.Each boat has six athletes on board. Sail Grand Prix requires at least one female. They are considered the best in the sport. They include Olympians and America's Cup champions."You have the very physical grinding positions, you have the strategy, the tacticians, the drivers," Muma said. "You have to be absolutely into physical shape and on top of you game."Friday was a practice. Race time begins Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Navy Pier is the best place to catch the race. This year's circuit ends in San Francisco with a $1 million winner-take-all. Australia is the defending champion. Next, year Chicago is back on the schedule for Sail Grand Prix's fourth season.