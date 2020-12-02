Saturday Morning Extra: AARP offers animal therapy program to combat COVID blues

Ryan Chiaverini is joined by special guest Courtney Hedderman from the AAPP and Jodie Diegel from SOUL Harbor Ranch to share information about a unique program that the AARP is offering to help combat the isolation many people are feeling during the pandemic.One in four older adults report anxiety or depression amid COVID-19. And studies have shown that older adults have been especially impacted by COVID-19, as they're at a higher risk of serious illness if infected and account for 80% of all COVID-related deaths.The AARP has partnered with, an Animal Therapy Program in Barrington, Ill., to help.For more information on how to view and participate, visit thepage Mondays at 10 a.m. now through December 14, 2020. New sessions will begin again in 2021.