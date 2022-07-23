Small plane goes off runway in Schaumburg, no injuries reported

SCHAUMBURG, Ill (WLS) -- A small plane slid off a runway Friday night in west suburban Schaumburg.Officials said the crash happened near City Wings Flight School at 905 West Irving Park Road at about 7:26 p.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the small aircraft to go off the runway, but it eventually came to rest in tall grass.No one was injured in the incident, according to the Illinois State Police. It was not immediately clear if anyone was on the plane other than the pilot.The Illinois State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the incident.