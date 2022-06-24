plane crash

Monee plane crash live: Small plane crashes into tree, pilot being rescued

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE: Chopper7 HD overhead plane crash in Monee

MONEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed into a tree in far south suburban Monee Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene, where the downed plane appeared to be tangled in a tree. The crash appeared to take place at the edge of a field, between the grass and a creek.

While over the scene, Chopper 7HD captured the pilot trapped between the plane and the tree. He appeared to be alive and moving, and rescue crews were working to free him.

Officials have not yet commented on the number of people on board and any injuries or fatalities.

What caused the plane crash was also not immediately clear.

Peotone is the agency in charge of the emergency response, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago for updates.
