Schaumburg police: 2nd child offered a ride by stranger in possible child luring incident

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Police are investigating a second possible child luring incident in a week in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

About 2 p.m. on May 25, a boy was westbound on a skateboard towards the 2500 block of Holmes Way, Schaumburg police said. A man drove up in a silver-colored vehicle and offered him a ride.

The boy didn't take the offer and the man drove away, police said.

The driver is described as in his 30s with jaw-length dreadlocks, police said.

He appears to be the same suspect who tried to lure a child into a similar car a few days before, near Lincoln Prairie Elementary school, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
