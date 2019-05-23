Police search for suspect after attempted child luring in Schaumburg

(Courtesy: Schamburg Police Department)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to lure a student into his vehicle Wednesday in north suburban Schaumburg.

The student from Lincoln Prairie Elementary School was walking to school at 8:55 a.m. heading westbound on Hillcrest Boulevard from Roselle Road, when the student was approached by a man in a sliver vehicle, police said.

The man repeatedly offered the student a ride, which the student refused and ran away, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man, between 20 and 40 years old, with dreadlocks and driving a sliver vehicle. Police have also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The Schaumburg Police Department is investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area or who may have seen the suspect or vehicle is requested to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Detective Division at 847-882-3534.
