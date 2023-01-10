WATCH LIVE

DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 5:28PM
Crash leaves school bus on its side in DeKalb County.
A school bus laned on its side after a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck at Somonauk and Shabbona Grove roads at about 7:34 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff said.

The crash left the school bus on its side. There were six students and one driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and the students were sent home to their parents.

