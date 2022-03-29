localish

High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. -- Brianna Maddonni is a senior at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania.

Like most high school seniors, she has a big decision in front of her: where she will go to college.


What sets her apart, however, is that her education won't cost a thing; in fact, she has more than $1 million in scholarship opportunities in front of her, from 18 different schools.

Maddonni says she has a 4.0, plays varsity sports, works two jobs, and coaches youth sports.


What she thinks really made the difference for her was her candid essay, where she spoke about her struggle with hearing loss and learned to advocate for herself in school to get the education she deserved.

As for which school she'll choose? That's the million dollar question!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect park borougheducationscholarshipwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute
New Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships
Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store
TOP STORIES
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
IL reports 1,586 new COVID cases, 20 deaths
IDOC prison guards' trial in deadly inmate beating begins
Show More
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Rideshare driver, 70, carjacked in South Loop
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Chicago Weather: Wind, cool Tuesday with late light rain/snow mix
More TOP STORIES News