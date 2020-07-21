Science

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasts off with communications satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- It's another small step for the SpaceX program.

A reused rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Monday night carrying a communications satellite, ANASIS-II.



The same rocket booster traveled into space just a couple of months ago on SpaceX's first-ever mission with humans on board.

The Falcon 9 rocket is the only launch vehicle in the world that features a reusable first-stage booster.



SpaceX tweeted about the rocket's progress.

Meantime, SpaceX and NASA officials say they're targeting an August 1st departure of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the International Space Station. It would return to Earth on August 2nd, but the dates are weather dependent.



