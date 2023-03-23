The Waukegan Police Department is searching for missing U.S. Navy sailor Seamus Gray, last seen near Sheridan Road and Washington Street.

21-year-old US Navy sailor missing from Waukegan, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Waukegan are looking for a sailor who went missing over the weekend.

Seamus Gray, 21, was last seen leaving a bar on Genessee Street.

SEE ALSO | Little Village residents sound alarm about missing teen after 2 missing women found dead

Surveillance video captured him at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

He did not report back to the Naval Station Great Lakes at his assigned time.

The Waukegan police and fire departments have both searched for Gray in the area he was last seen and along the lakefront.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police.