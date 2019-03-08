Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man working as a security guard was killed and another man was injured during a shooting outside of a popular bar in River North Friday morning.It happened just after midnight Friday, near the mouth of the alley in the 600-block of North Franklin, police said.An event was taking place inside Sound-Bar Nightclub when a fight broke out with a large group of people outside of the bar, police said.Fifteen people started fighting in the alley near the entrance of the club, when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.Two men were struck by gunfire. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at Northwestern Hospital. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Thurman Bailey.Bailey's mother said he worked for Peoples Gas and also worked part time as a security guard. She said he was planning to open his own security firm.Another man, 58, sustained gunshot wounds in his leg and arm, and drove himself to the hospital. Sources said the wounded man may have been one of the bar's owners.Authorities found bullet casings strewn all across the street and sidewalk near Ontario and Franklin.No arrests have been made. Police said they believe the male suspect is wearing a green, puffy jacket and a black hat.