Home Depot shooting: Security guard gravely hurt, suspect dead; Chicago police officer shot in Brighton Park goes home, CPD says

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Police Supt. David Brown shares details about a police officer who was shot in Brighton Park Thursday, the department's fourth officer shot in the last two weeks.

Kevin Lockett

EMBED >More News Videos A Chicago police officer was released from Mt. Sinai Hospital hours after being shot in the line of duty in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Amy and I are wishing a speedy recovery to the @Chicago_Police officer shot while responding to an incident on the Southwest Side. While we're relieved to hear he is in good condition, it is absolutely appalling that he was the fourth officer shot in two weeks. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 26, 2021

A security guard was also shot and is in grave condition. This evening's incident is another sober reminder of the dangers our officers face to keep their fellow Chicagoans safe. Please keep these two in your prayers. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 26, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard shot Thursday while confronting an alleged Brighton Park Home Depot shoplifter remained in grave condition Friday morning, but a Chicago police officer who was also shot has returned home.The 9th District police officer was shot during a foot chase about 5 p.m. in the 2400-block of West 46th Street as he pursued a shoplifting suspect who shot a security guard at a nearby Home Depot, Supt. David Brown said.The alleged gunman, who kept running after shooting the guard and police officer, was killed later in a shootout with other officers, police said.The guard was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said. In a statement, police said the guard was shot in the head.Family identified him as Kevin Lockett and said he remains in critical condition.The 55-year-old father of three had emergency surgery Friday morning."He is in a coma state, responding to pain but not opening his eyes, not able to speak," said Arielle Lockett, daughter. "He had a lot of swelling to the head. They took him to surgery to see if they could remove the bullet. They got some of it, but there are fragments left."The Lockett family heard about the police officer being shot, but had no idea their dad had been rushed to the hospital. The last time they heard from him, he was on his way to work."He always tells us before he gets off his phone that he loves us, and I never knew that would be the last time I talked to him before that happened," said Adrielle Lockett, daughter.The tight-knit family is now waiting to learn more about how the incident started. Lockett had worked at the Home Depot for six months without any issues."He is going to school to be a social worker at Chicago State. He was working in a factory and wanted something more laid back, so he said 'I will go into security,'" Arielle said.The police officer was shot in the shoulder and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Brown said. He was released from the hospital Thursday evening, flanked by a force of Chicago police officers, alert and at attention, as each saluted the injured officer.When the suspect fled, officers pursued, and one officer was shot, Brown said. Brown declined to release his name or any information about him.Following that shooting, other officers continued to pursue the suspect, Brown said. The suspect was then shot and killed during a shootout with police, Brown said.At the scene of the shooting, police officers blocked off a residential stretch of 46th Street between Western Avenue and Rockwell Street as residents congregated behind the police tape to catch a glimpse of the investigation and exchange rumors over the sound of helicopters.In the last two weeks, three other Chicago cops have been wounded in shootings."I get questions all the time about what is the department doing about violence, what are we doing about the shootings, what are we doing about the homicides. What we are doing is risking our lives every day to protect this city," Brown said.He noted that law enforcement officers across the country are "under attack," reflecting on the cop who was shot and killed responding to the recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado."But here in Chicago ... it's the idea that cops are putting their lives on the line every day, and it seems that these offenders are acting with impunity," Brown said. "And yet with hyper-criticism, officers continue to run toward danger."Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward said he's grateful officers were able to bring Thursday's wild shooting spree to a halt."I'm thankful for the police and everyone who did their job to bring this to a quick and swift end," Lopez said Friday.He decried the violence."It's a neighborhood store, and any one of us could have been that victim yesterday," Lopez said. "Two people went to work yesterday thinking it was going to be just another day on the job, one's clinging for his life, as you said, and an officer who was gunned down trying to pursue the suspect. Nothing it that important to bring us to where we're at today."Last Saturday, an officer was shot in her hand during a SWAT standoff in the Austin neighborhood by a man who allegedly wanted to "lure" cops to the area. On March 15, an off-duty officer was ambushed by two gunmen while stopped in traffic in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.And a day before that, an on-duty CPD sergeant was shot while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station, at 7808 S. Halsted St. The bullet grazed his chin, and he was released from a hospital later that day.Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org