Semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters and police are responding after a semi-truck crashed into a residential building in south suburban Lansing Tuesday morning.

The semi-truck hit the two-story apartment building on Torrence Avenue just south of 184th Street.

Torrence Avenue is shut down south of 184th Street. Several ambulances were sent to the scene.

Crews are working to extricate the driver from he cab of the semi-truck. The number and extent of any injuries is not known.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
