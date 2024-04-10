Here are the best beauty deals from the Sephora savings event and spring sale

Sephora's spring savings event is here, live through Monday, April 15. If you're a Rogue Beauty Insider, you can get as much as 20% off, VIB members get 15% off and regular Beauty Insiders get 10% off. The Sephora Collection is also on sale for 30% off throughout the sale, for all members. Just remember to put in the code YAYSAVE at checkout.

Below, find the best ABC staff picks at Sephora currently on sale.

Best Sephora beauty deals

Sephora MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush $30 Shop now at Sephora

This blush blends seamlessly and is available in various colors, depending on how pigmented you like your blush to be. It's also vegan and has a subtle natural finish, great for everyday wear.

Sephora Elemis Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm $40 Shop now at Sephora

"This is my two-minute spa treatment in a jar," says Rachel Schwartz, Director of Content Operations at ABC Owned Television Stations. It gently removes makeup and the product itself lasts her months, says Schwartz.

Sephora Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation $52 Shop now at Sephora

This foundation is fantastic for oilier skin, according to Ashley Obuljen, Digital Content Producer at ABC7 Chicago. It's available in tons of colors and can be built up to offer full coverage for your skin. Plus, it's described as a 24-hour foundation so it should last you all day.

Sephora Dieux Air Angel Collagen & Peptide Hydrating Gel Cream $44 Shop now at Sephora

If you have acne-prone skin, this is a great moisturizer for you, says Obuljen. It's plumping, hydrating and is great for all skin types, including normal, oily or even combination skin.

Sephora Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick $34 Shop now at Sephora

"This is a 'lazy girl' makeup essential," says Schwartz. "I just color a little on my lid and then blend with my finger." It's available in a wide range of colors and is waterproof too, according to the brand.

25% off Sephora Kiehl's Since 1851 Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum $48.75

$65 Shop now at Sephora

This product is already on sale, so you'll get a nice little bonus discount when you buy. "Retinol products can reduce wrinkles, firm skin and improve overall texture, and this formulation is gentle enough that I can use it comfortably 2-3 times a week," says Schwartz.

Sephora Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit $28 Shop now at Sephora

"Let me sing it from the hills to the mountains - this is the holy grail of makeup brush cleaners," says Kimberlee Sakamoto, Digital Executive Producer at ABC Owned Television Stations. It helps remove dried makeup from your brushes and leaves them feeling as good as new.

Sephora PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Bronzer $39 Shop now at Sephora

This one is a personal favorite. I love using this bronzer to define my cheekbones and a little goes a long way. It looks almost natural on my skin and I've had the same product for over three months now and still have plenty of powder left in the case.

Shop the Sephora savings event for more deals.



