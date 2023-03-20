Next Chicago US Attorney to be woman or Hispanic man after decades of white men holding position

Illinois US senators nominated Sergio Acosta and April Perry to replace John Lausch as Chicago US Attorney.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The next top law enforcement official here will either be a Hispanic man or a woman after decades of only white men serving as U.S. Attorney in Chicago.

Sergio Acosta and April Perry are both being hailed as qualified choices for the important criminal justice job.

When John Lausch was sworn in more than five years ago, he was the latest U.S. attorney in a lineup of some who went on to became a governor, attorney general or judge. On Monday, Illinois' democratic U.S. senators nominated two lawyers. One will likely replace the already departed Lausch.

"Great choices, both of them, for a couple reasons. One, they both have extensive experience in this U.S. Attorney's Office. They've also seen the world beyond the U.S. Attorney's Office, one of them in private practice for many years, and other in house, they're good choices," said former Assistant U.S. Attorney and current ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.

He called Acosta a "a great public servant attorney" who is currently in private practice after running the Illinois Gaming Board.

"There'll be certain initiatives that may get greater play in a new administration or under new leadership in the office, but the day-to-day work in the office won't change dramatically, and the overarching priorities: violent crime, certainly guns, public corruption, white collar crime; they'll always be there," Soffer told the I-Team.

April Perry is currently a corporate attorney after nearly 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, deputy state's attorney and hearing officer with the Chicago Police Board.

"It will be a marked change from the past no matter who is chosen, and it's time that happened," said Soffer.

Outgoing U.S. Attorney John Lausch told the I-Team two years ago about the essence of the job.

"Each U.S. attorney really looks at what the crime in their particular district, and we figure out what we need to do to do, what we can for our community," said Lausch.

The U.S. Senate determines which nominee will be the historic change, even though there is a slight chance both could be refused and sent back. That rarely happens.

April Perry told the I-Team she is "tremendously honored to be considered." Sergio Acosta told us he's "honored to have been selected as a finalist."

There is no time frame on it, nor is there any guarantee. New presidents typically replace U.S. attorneys early in their term.