shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium receives $1M in funds to restore Chicago River's South Branch near Bridgeport

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is receiving $1 million in federal money to help restore the South Branch of the Chicago River, commonly known as "Bubbly Creek."

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) joined members of the Shedd and Chicago Park District in Bridgeport for the announcement on Friday.

RELATED | Shedd Aquarium to get facelift after renovation plan approved by city

"What we do in small parts today, we can build on tomorrow," Durbin said. "Once we have devoted ourselves, we're not gonna quit. There's too much beauty, too many great opportunities to waste."

The funds are part of more than $200 million secured for Illinois projects through a congressional appropriations bill.

The Shedd plans to use the funding to plant native prairie and wetlands along the South Branch, as well as to increase green space and expand wildlife habitats.
