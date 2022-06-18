shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium to get facelift after renovation plan approved by city

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Shedd Aquarium to get facelift after renovation plan approved by city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is moving forward with plans for a facelift.

The city's Plan Commission signed off on the plans this week.

RELATED: What to expect from the Shedd Aquarium $550M expansion

The Shedd wants to transform its greenspace and entry pavilion, adding animal encounters outside for anyone not just those going into the aquarium.

NOW STREAMING | An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in 2026.

The eight-year project, called the Centennial Commitment, is a $500 million undertaking
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campuswhaleshedd aquariumfishanimalsscience
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
What to expect from Shedd Aquarium $550M expansion
Shedd Aquarium unveils plans for $500M renovation
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents
Tamron Hall reflects on her Chicago days
TOP STORIES
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared
COVID Update: IL reports 3,499 new cases, 15 deaths
Chase suspect spits on deputy while being handcuffed, constable says
Teen faces federal charges in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Sail Grand Prix makes Chicago debut
Show More
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Frederick Douglass collection on display at NU for Juneteenth
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Trump, Pence plan visits to as GOP governor candidates vie for votes
Black-owned Chicago restaurants offer Juneteenth specials
More TOP STORIES News