Shedd Aquarium to get facelift after renovation plan approved by city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is moving forward with plans for a facelift.
The city's Plan Commission signed off on the plans this week.
The Shedd wants to transform its greenspace and entry pavilion, adding animal encounters outside for anyone not just those going into the aquarium.
Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in 2026.
The eight-year project, called the Centennial Commitment, is a $500 million undertaking
