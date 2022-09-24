Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from gas station, authorities say

Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations.

PINON HILLS, Calif. -- Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two California gas stations this week, authorities said.

Surveillance video from an incident early Wednesday morning shows a man breaking into the gas pump at a Shell station in Pinon Hills and then siphoning out gasoline into a large container hidden in the back of his pickup truck.

SEE ALSO | Woman comes face to face with bear during hike in California

"It appeared the suspect pried open the gas pump and then used a device to override the system and siphon about 200 gallons of gasoline in their truck," said Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Their truck was equipped with a gas tank hidden in the bed of their truck," Huerta said, "and of course the bed of the truck was covered."

But Huerta said someone else at the gas station saw what was happening and called 911.

"Our deputies received a call from a witness who thought two suspects at the gas station were possibly stealing gas," she said. "When our deputies arrived, they located the suspects still there."

Daniel Ramossantoyo, 23, and Andres Berruete, 23, both of Santa Ana, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and vandalism. Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to connect the suspects to a previous grand theft of gasoline at a Shell gas station in Phelan two days beforehand.

"Our deputies can't be at every corner, every minute of the day," said Huerta. "We really rely on the public, if they see something, to say something. And that is often how we solve our crimes."

RELATED | Video: Woman injured when police car she was placed in was struck by train in Colorado