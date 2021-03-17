manhunt

Sheridan homicides: Suspect apprehended, accused of fatally shooting in-laws, threatening ex-wife, LaSalle County officials say

Sheridan, IL located about 70 miles southwest of Chicago
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials urged some LaSalle County residents to stay inside early Wednesday morning, as a manhunt was underway.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office, along with multiple local agencies, were investigating a "multiple homicide" in the "Sheridan area," police said in a news release just after 5 a.m.

In a press conference later Wednesday, police said a woman's ex-husband was suspected of shooting and killing her parents and shooting the windows out of her home.

A 37-year-old woman called 911 just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night, reporting that a man was pounding on her door. She then said her windows had been shot out.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found the suspect had left the scene.

The woman said she believed her ex-husband, a 37-year-old Sandwich man, was firing the shots.

She then tried to call her parents, but couldn't reach them, police said.

When emergency responders arrived at her parents' home, they found a man and woman, both 62, deceased. They had both been shot, police said.

They were later identified as Gregory and Brenda Barnes.

The suspect was apprehended walking through a field near the Sheridan Correctional Center about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He is currently being questioned by police.

Law enforcement officials do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

The 37-year-old woman was being treated for injuries she suffered when her windows were shot out.

Sheridan residents were advised to secure their residences and not open the door for unknown people during the search, police said.

Police activity could be seen in the 4300-block of East 2750th Road in Sheridan early Wednesday.

An emergency alert was sent just after 4:35 a.m., asking residents to secure their homes. A similar alert was sent again at 5:50 a.m.

Sheridan Grade School canceled classes Wednesday for both remote and in-person learning, according to the Unit 2 School District's website.

Sheridan is about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.
