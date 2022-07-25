Suspect in Huntley shooting might have traveled to California: police

Village of Huntley police asking for public's help in finding Elgin man charged in double shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest suburban Huntley Monday morning, police said. The suspect was also linked to a Bartlett carjacking.

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The 27-year-old Elgin man charged in connection with a double shooting last week in northwest suburban Huntley is believed to be in California, police said.

Lewis C. McCracken was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police previously said. His bond has been set at $750,000, but he remains at large Monday.

Huntley police said the shooter drove to a house in the 11800-block of Cape Cod Lane, approached the door and then opened fire, hitting two men inside.

Officers responded to the home at about 4:18 a.m. last Monday and found the two injured men, ages 58 and 29, who were later transported to hospitals.

The shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

SEE MORE: Charges filed against Elgin man in Huntley shooting; suspect at large

Last Monday night the search for McCracken expanded to Bartlett, where officers found the suspect's car. They said the driver took off and may have been involved in a carjacking there about 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

On the morning of July 25, Huntley police and the McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team said law enforcement officials have reason to believe McCracken traveled to California, but it is not confirmed.

Investigators are working with agencies on the west coast to locate him.

"If anyone has contact with McCracken, we strongly encourage him to turn himself in to the nearest police department without further delay," police said.

McCracken is described as being between 5'5" and 5'8" with short hair and a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.