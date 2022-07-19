Charges filed against Elgin man in Huntley shooting; suspect at large

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Elgin man has been charged in connection with a double shooting early Monday in northwest suburban Huntley, police said.Lewis C. McCracken has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said late Monday night. His bond has been set at $750,000, but he remained at large early Tuesday.Huntley police said the shooter drove to a house in the 11800-block of Cape Cod Lane, approached the door and then opened fire, hitting two men inside.Officers responded to the home at about 4:18 a.m. and found two injured men, ages 58 and 29, who were later transported to hospitals."We thought it was maybe, it was somebody trying to get into the house," neighbor Andy Rogers said, "and she ran to the kids' bedroom and I ran downstairs. That's when I heard a car engine. The guy floored it and took off down the street. So we didn't see it, but we heard it."The shooter had left the scene prior to the arrival of the officers, police said.Monday night the search expanded to Bartlett, where officers found the suspect's car. They said the driver took off and may have been involved with in a carjacking there around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.Bartlett police said the carjacking took place in the 200-block of Miles Parkway.Two men in their mid-20s approached a victim sitting in a 2000 Dodge Ram work vehicle and threatened him with what was believed to be a firearm, police said.One of the men stole the vehicle and the other was last seen on foot traveling north from the scene.One suspect in the incident was described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, light-colored shorts and light colored-shoes. The other was described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and light-colored shoes.Bartlett police searched the area with drones and K-9 units, but did not find the suspects.The stolen vehicle was later found in Addison.The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.The Huntley Police Department released a description of the shooting suspect Monday afternoon.Police said they are searching for a male suspect between 5'5" and 5'8" with short hair and a stocky build.Police were seen combing the yard for evidence and removing pets from the house Monday to take them to animal control for safekeeping. Violence like this is very unusual in the sleepy, far northwest suburb."Still a shock, still unnerving when you live down the street, whether it's targeted or not," neighbor Greg Aumann said. "It still happened in your neighborhood, and it's concerning. It scared you a little bit."The Huntley police are asking residents of the Wing Pointe subdivision to review any camera footage available to them for any information that may help investigators.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact Bartlett police at 630-837-0846.