Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot in Roseland, fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A 7-year-old boy was shot Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Sometime before 1:30 p.m., the boy was shot in the 10800 block of South State Street, fire officials said.

He went to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately known.

Chicago police haven't immediately released details on the shooting.

On Friday night, 3-year-old Mateo Zastro was killed in a shooting the police said was sparked by road rage on the Southwest Side as he sat in the back seat of his mother's sport-utility vehicle in West Lawn.

