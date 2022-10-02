3 teens shot in Calumet City, police say

Shooting in Calumet City injured girl, 17, two teen boys

When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles gathered in the area.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three teens were injured in a shooting in south suburban Calumet City Saturday night, police said.

Calumet City police officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the first-block of 157th Street for a ShotSpotter alert and reports of a gunshot victim, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were found with gunshot wounds, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old boy who was shot also took himself to the hospital, police said.

Officials described their injuries as non-life threatening.

Police are still looking for the shooter, and no arrests had been made as of early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.