10 genius ideas from 'Shark Tank' that make perfect gifts

Currently heading into its 15th season, Shark Tank is one of the most popular shows on television. Its premise is simple: inventors and entrepreneurs come into the Shark Tank to pitch their products to "Sharks" with the hopes of scoring an investment.

While not every entrepreneur walks away with a deal, many who do go on to see huge success thanks to their strategic partnerships and savvy business deals with the Sharks.

Below, you'll find some of the most loved products from Shark Tank that make great gifts both for fans of the show and those who have never seen it.

1. LARQ Bottle

This unique water bottle self-sanitizes your water and cleans the inner surfaces of the bottle at the touch of a button using non-toxic, mercury-free UV-C LED technology.

On the show, Sharks Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary agreed to an investment of $1,000,000 in exchange for 4% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Health Testing Kits By EverlyWell

Everlywell offers health testing from the convenience of your own home for wellness monitoring and educational uses. Their kits can test for everything from food sensitivities to metabolism rates to Lyme disease.

On the show, Shark Lori Greiner agreed to invest a $1,000,000 line of credit at 8% in exchange for 5% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Original Comfy

Do you know someone in your life who is perpetually chilly? This oversized, wearable blanket is the perfect gift for them, allowing them to bring some warmth wherever they go.

On the show, Shark Barbara Corcoran agreed to invest a $50,000 in exchange for a 30% stake in the company.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Squatty Potty

Improve your toilet posture with the Squatty Potty. This toilet stool helps align the colon for better flow while you take a squat.

On the show, Shark Lori Greiner agreed to invest a $350,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in the company.

Image credit: Walmart

5. Scrub Daddy

This is the scrubber to end all scrubbers. The Scrub Daddy's unique and friendly design combined with its incredible functionality in the kitchen makes this sponge a winner.

Shark Lori Greiner came in again at $200,000 for a 20% stake on the show.

Image credit:Amazon

6. Drop Stop

Are you always dropping items in between your seats in the car? Get the Drop Stop which will fill the gaps between your seats to keep your car clean and safe.

On the show, Shark Lori Greiner agreed to a $300,000 investment for 20% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Hug Sleep Pod

This wearable compression blanket is made to help adults sleep better. It has been said to imitate the calming sensation of being hugged while you fall asleep.

On the show, Sharks Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner agreed to a $300,000 investment for 20% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Insta-Fire

If you've ever started a fire from scratch, you know it isn't always easy. Insta-Fire is the fire starter that easily can help you start a campfire, charcoal grill or fireplace.

On the show, Sharks Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner agreed to a $300,000 investment for 30% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

9. PhoneSoap

We use our phones all the time, but how often do we clean them? PhoneSoap 3 is a UV-C phone sanitizer that conveniently also doubles as a charger!

On the show, Shark Lori Greiner agreed to a $300,000 investment for 10% equity.

Image credit: Amazon

10. Sand Cloud

This eco-conscious company created a beach towel that is designed for multiple purposes. The towel is lightweight, fast-drying and sand resistant, which make it the perfect addition to your next beach trip, picnic or bath. Sand Cloud also donates 10% of profits to protect marine life.

Shark Robert Herjavec agreed to a $200,000 investment for 15% equity on the show.

Image credit: Amazon

