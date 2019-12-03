Quick Tip

Cyber Week: Where to find the best deals that kicked off on Black Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you know where to get some of the best deals that kicked off on Black Friday? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on where you can still cash in on Cyber Week deals and save.

We all know that those Black Friday deals are all over the place, they're hard to keep track of. But according to dealnews.com, the four best places to get the best deals are Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Another good tip for you, cash in on those electronic deals for TV and computers - even if it's just a gift for yourself.
